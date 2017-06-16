Jimmy Fallon Gets a Mustache on The Tonight Show

What do you think of Jimmy Fallon's new look?

Since Memorial Day weekend, the Tonight Show host had been growing a beard. "You can't just start with the mustache. You have to have the beard and then shave that off and have the mustache," Fallon explained June 6. "Because this is going to be the summer of 'stache for me."

Fallon's facial hair was finally thick enough by Thursday's show, so he invited Russell Cordeiro from Persons of Interest in Brooklyn to give him a makeover. As Cordeiro got to work, Fallon asked about varous mustache styles. "Everybody seemed to like the handlebar mustache so much. It's actually become very popular," Cordeiro said. "Whether it becomes a trend, I don't know, but the amount of people who either are asking about it or are asking how they can take their current mustache and grow it out into a handlebar mustache [is growing]—I kid you not!"