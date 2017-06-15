In 2005, López announced her breast cancer diagnosis during a press conference and then went on to undergo surgery. The following year she married singer Luis Fonsi while she was in remission. Ever since her battle with cancer, she's become one of the strongest advocates for breast cancer awareness. She and the "Despacito" singer later divorced in 2010.

Because we live in a social media era, the TV host has made an effort to use her platform to send body empowering and positive messages to all those that follow her, especially the next generation. Hopefully, young women will see the gracious and empowering way by which she has taken on body-shaming comments.

"I would tell (young women) not to get carried away by comments from people who do not know their circumstances," she said. "To never be ashamed of who they are. The size or shape of your body doesn't define you as a person. It doesn't determine who you are or what you can contribute to the world. Be proud of yourself, recognize your achievements and work on your weaknesses to surpass yourself. Love yourself and respond to those who are rude (or make negative comments towards you) with love."