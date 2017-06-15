We're crazy in love with the idea that the Carter family might have just grown by two.

Now more than 24 hours after speculation began mounting that Beyoncéhad gone into labor, fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for an answer. It started earlier this week when an unverified report claiming the music superstar had checked into a Los Angeles-area hospital sent the Beyhive buzzing into overdrive.

There's been plenty of promising developments in the meantime, but alas, Bey and hubby Jay Z have yet to reveal if Blue Ivy Carter is now a proud big sister.

As anticipation continues to mount, E! News is breaking down every move Queen Bey's loved ones have made, all the details provided by our in-the-know insiders and those tweets from HOV that many thought would end in a twin-related spoiler.