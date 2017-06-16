The Mikaelsons are in no mood to celebrate.

In tonight's episode of The Originals, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is still reeling from Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) realization that she never should have chosen him over Jackson (Nathan Parsons), but "never really saw what love was supposed to look like," and he is in serious brooding mode, where no valuable possessions are safe, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at "Voodoo Child."

"Give her time, she'll come around," Klaus tries to tell Elijah, who isn't so sure. (And we are right there with him.)

Ready to come in and put a "moratorium on the sulking"? Rebekah (Claire Holt), whose ready to have her brothers take her out "to hear some jazz" after she thinks The Hollow is dead. (Silly, silly Mikaelson.) The only problem with her plans for a wild night out? Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) wants the family out of the French Quarter ASAP, per their agreement.