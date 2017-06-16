The Mikaelsons are in no mood to celebrate.
In tonight's episode of The Originals, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) is still reeling from Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) realization that she never should have chosen him over Jackson (Nathan Parsons), but "never really saw what love was supposed to look like," and he is in serious brooding mode, where no valuable possessions are safe, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at "Voodoo Child."
"Give her time, she'll come around," Klaus tries to tell Elijah, who isn't so sure. (And we are right there with him.)
Ready to come in and put a "moratorium on the sulking"? Rebekah (Claire Holt), whose ready to have her brothers take her out "to hear some jazz" after she thinks The Hollow is dead. (Silly, silly Mikaelson.) The only problem with her plans for a wild night out? Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) wants the family out of the French Quarter ASAP, per their agreement.
But Rebekah plans to get her ex-who-she-recently-shared-quite-the-kiss-with Marcel to change his mind, and you can find out how by pressing play on the clip above.
In the episode, fans will see Klaus forced to rely on Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood) when The Hollow targets his most vulnerable sibling, believing he can use the villain's own dark magic to defeat it for good.
But Marcel might have other plans, as he's concerned Vincent's idea will backfire, choosing to come up with his own deadly backup plan. And Hayley, still dealing with the emotional fallout of her own battle with the Hollow, will struggle to figure out Hope's future in NoLa, while Freya (Riley Voelkel) will confront her darkest fear.
So yeah, just your average day that ends in -y in New Orleans!
