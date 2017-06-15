Jon Ecker is heating up Queen of the South with his role as Guero, but the actor has a great storyline on and off the camera.

The 34-year-old star is all too familiar with TV sets given that his father is Guy Ecker, one of the biggest Spanish-Telenovela actors.

"I think the most important thing that I learned from him wasn't about how to act, but how to stay sane being an actor. It has a lot of ups and downs and is filled with rejection. So I think from him I learned how to hang it all up at the door when I come home and how to separate my personal life and any feelings of contentment from whatever may be going on in my professional life whether it be good or bad," the actor exclusively tells E! News. "I"m his biggest fan!"