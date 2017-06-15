Paul Nassif Gushes Over ''Fantastic'' Relationship With Ex-Wife Adrienne Maloof! Plus, Does Terry Dubrow Miss Real Housewives?
It's been two days since the rumors started, but there still hasn't been any confirmation that Beyoncé gave birth to her and Jay Z's twin babies.
As we told you yesterday, the Beyhive is buzzing with speculation that Beyoncé is in the hospital. But while the rumors intensify, it's business as usual for Beyoncé's close friends and family.
Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles even went to Disneyland yesterday!
Tina posted about her trip on Instagram telling her followers, "Just finished a trip with Tina's Angels and Richards warriors! To Disneyland! It was hott but fun!!"
So what's the rest of Beyoncé's inner circle up to as hospital rumors continue to fly?
