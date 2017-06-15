Mommy & Me Fashion, Inspired by North West and Kim Kardashian

Besties!

Happy Birthday, North West

Front row invites to fashion week, spa days, paparazzi followers—a lot has happened in the four years that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest has been alive. It's safe to say that her life is more eventful than most adults. And, of course, as the daughter to fashion icon mom and designer dad, an epic wardrobe accompanies her A-list schedule of events. 

The kid's wardrobe take an innocent twist on adult fashion trends. Her usual uniform includes a basic T-shirt, tank dress, Converse or Vans and a choker (although she's moving on from this trend). Pair that with adorably curly hair and a big personality, and you got a style-icon-in-training.

Whether you're four or forty, North's style is versatile and easy to recreate. Rock her style with our "Mommy & Me" fashion favorites! 

ESC: Mommy & Me

Instagram\/@kimkardashian

Daddy's Little Girl

Kim snaps a photo of North taking a snooze on her dad's shoulder, in style, of course.

ESC: North West Fashion

Mommy

Astraet Plain T-shirt, Now $68; Hollister Quilted Longline Bomber Jacket, $79.95; Steve Madden Landen, $89.95; Baublebar Andra Choker, Now $16; Alexander Wang Lace-Trimmed Embellished Satin Dress, Now $437.50; Michael Kors Women's Square Sunglasses, Now $59.97

ESC: North West Fashion

& Me!

Kids Supply Jacquard ChokerOld Navy Relaxed Scoop-Neck Tee for Girls, Now $8.95; Halfsies Galaxy Long Bomber Coat, $142; Kids Supply Silk Bias Dress Blush;  Zara Sneakers with Bow, $35.90

ESC: Mommy & Me

Instagram\/@kimkardashian

Universal Studios Magic

The family heads to the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park for some fun! 

ESC: North West Fashion

Mommy

Romwe Black Round Frame Metallic Arms, Now $7.99; Red Bubble Espresso Patronum, $25; Boohoo Rosine Velvet Choker Slip Dress, $20; Box Lunch Harry Potter Gold and Silver Earrings, $22.90; Zara Leather Strappy Heeled Sandals, $89.90; Miss Selfridge College Bomber Jacket, Now $23

ESC: North West Fashion

& Me

Harry Potter Harmoine's Wand Brown, $7.19; Children's Place Girls Solid Knee Socks, Now $4.17; Rainbow Crushed Velvet Dress and T-Shirt, Now $8.99; Land's End Girls Glitter Critter Crossbody Bag, $18.99; Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top, $35; Style It Up Children's Elastic Ponytail Holders, $1.79; 

ESC: Mommy & Me

Instagram\/@kimkardashian

Nap Time Couture

This is how the toddler chills out. "I go in her room to check on her & she's in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she's chilling out," her mom captioned the photo.

ESC: North West Fashion

Mommy

Rockins Leopard Teeth Silk Bandana, $75 (Use as a headband); Charlotte Olympia Cat Nap Sleep Set, $640; DKNY Signature Cotton-Blend Jersey Pajama Set, $60; Nourison Golden Leopard Throw, Now $79; 

ESC: North West Fashion

& Me!

Cat & Jack Girls' Crew-Neck Tee, $5; The Land of Nod Candy Bow Sleeping Bag, $89; Fleur't with Me Nighty-Night Cat Eye Mask, $20; Sophia's Style Brown Leopard Nightgown, Now $13.99; Steve Madden Softey Slide, $29.95

Let the fun begin! 

Happy shopping! 

