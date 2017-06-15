Happy Birthday, North West!

Front row invites to fashion week, spa days, paparazzi followers—a lot has happened in the four years that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's oldest has been alive. It's safe to say that her life is more eventful than most adults. And, of course, as the daughter to fashion icon mom and designer dad, an epic wardrobe accompanies her A-list schedule of events.

The kid's wardrobe take an innocent twist on adult fashion trends. Her usual uniform includes a basic T-shirt, tank dress, Converse or Vans and a choker (although she's moving on from this trend). Pair that with adorably curly hair and a big personality, and you got a style-icon-in-training.