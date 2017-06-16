24 Designer Items You Didn't Know You Needed From Nordstrom's 60% Off Sale

Branded: Nordstrom's Designer Sale

Attention everyone: Stop whatever it is you're doing because there is a major designer sale happening at Nordstrom right now.

Not to be dramatic, but when seriously-expensive designer goods are unexpectedly a casual 60-percent off,  it's a big deal.

You see, under normal (i.e. full price) circumstances, who can truly afford the $1795 dollar price tag of a silk Brandon Maxwell shift dress? For most, it's not even in the realm of possibility. But if you act fast, that very same dress now rings in at a cool $718. Still pricy, true, but the massive discount somehow makes it feel like a steal, no? 

But say a slinky date night dress, no matter the price, isn't really that worth it to you. Maybe you're more practical and you'd rather spend your paycheck on something a little more versatile, like, say, a denim camera bag you can literally wear all summer. Lucky for you, there just so happens to be a Rag & Bone one discounted from $375 to $150.

Go on, see for yourself! Surely you'll find something you never thought you'd own—until now.

Stella McCartney

BUY NOW: Stella McCartney 'Skinny Kick' Crop Jeans, Was: $375 Now: $150

Prada

BUY NOW: Prada Espadrille Loafer Mule, Was: $490 Now: $196

Rag & Bone

BUY NOW: Rag & Bone Mini Flight Leather & Denim Camera Bag, Was: $375 Now: $150

Coach 1941

BUY NOW: Coach 1941 Moto Leather Jacket with Beatnik Rivets, Was: $1,450 Now: $870

Brandon Maxwell

BUY NOW: Brandon Maxwell Piped Neck Shift Dress, Was: $1,795 Now: $718

Akris

BUY NOW: Akris Cuffed Stretch Cotton Pants, Was: $895 Now: $537

Prada

BUY NOW: Prada Espadrille Sandal, Was: $620 Now: $248

Marc Jacobs

BUY NOW: Marc Jacobs Checker Print Miniskirt, Was: $350 Now: $140

T By Alexander Wang

BUY NOW: T By Alexander Wang Stripe Silk Tank, Was: $325 Now: $130

Acne Studios

BUY NOW: Acne Studios Isa Structured Wide Leg Wool Pants, Was: $470 Now: $188

Prada

BUY NOW: Prada Platform Slip-On Sandal, Was: $750 Now: $300

Jason Wu

BUY NOW: Jason Wu Print Silk Chiffon Skirt, Was: $1,295 Now: $518

Marc Jacobs

BUY NOW: Marc Jacobs Embellished Shrunken Denim Jacket, Was: $895 Now: $358

Givenchy

BUY NOW: Givenchy Stripe Stretch Silk Chiffon Dress, Was: $1,130 Now: $452

Alexander McQueen

BUY NOW: Alexander McQueen Fisherman Lace Off the Shoulder Top, Was: $2,045 Now: $818

Alexandre Birman

BUY NOW: Alexandre Birman Janelle Ankle Tie Platform Sandal, Was: $645 Now: $258

﻿﻿Kenzo

BUY NOW: Kenzo Voodoo Charm Dress, Was: $580 Now: $232

Akris Punto

BUY NOW: Akris Punto Franca Riviera Print Crop Pants, Was: $495 Now: $198

Burberry

BUY NOW: Burberry Carrie Embroidered Lace Dress, Was: $3,795 Now: $1,518

Marc Jacobs

BUY NOW: Marc Jacobs Star Knit Mohair Blend Cardigan, Was: $1,100 Now: $440

Akris Punto

BUY NOW: Akris Punto Stretch Tweed Pencil Skirt, Was: $495 Now: $198

Simon Miller

BUY NOW: Simon Miller Ceres Perforated Leather Slip Dress, Was: $1,150 Now: $460

Carven

BUY NOW: Carven Embroidered Dress, Was: $790 Now: $316

Roberto Cavalli

BUY NOW: Roberto Cavalli Print Georgette Dress, Was: $2,150 Now: $860

 

Oh, and btw, if you're in major discount-shopper mode, Nordstrom Rack is having an even bigger sale happening right now through the 18th.

 

Hey, when you're saving money, life is GOOD. 

