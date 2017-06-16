Attention everyone: Stop whatever it is you're doing because there is a major designer sale happening at Nordstrom right now.

Not to be dramatic, but when seriously-expensive designer goods are unexpectedly a casual 60-percent off, it's a big deal.

You see, under normal (i.e. full price) circumstances, who can truly afford the $1795 dollar price tag of a silk Brandon Maxwell shift dress? For most, it's not even in the realm of possibility. But if you act fast, that very same dress now rings in at a cool $718. Still pricy, true, but the massive discount somehow makes it feel like a steal, no?