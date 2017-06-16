EXCLUSIVE!

Real Housewives of Potomac's Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Is Finally Ready to Reveal Her Champagne Room

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Originals

Elijah Is "Sulking" Over Hayley in This The Originals Sneak Peek

Exclusive: "The Originals" Sneak Peek

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Put the bubbly on ice because Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is finally ready to take us inside her brand-new champagne room!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star welcomed E! News into her home for an exclusive tour of her new sinfully stunning sanctuary ahead of the room's debut on this week's episode of the Bravo hit—and the remodel does not disappoint. But don't just take our word for it. Get a sneak peek in the video above and see for yourself!

"I'm in a new phase in my life," Charrise told us. "It's a new start, so I wanted a fresh start with the new look of my home."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 97 of Them

Real Housewives of Potomac

Bravo

"I was trying to do something that was selfishly for Charrisse," she added. "Everything I do is for the children and everything else, but I wanted to do something just for me. And so the one thing that I love most, unfortunately, is champagne...so I said, 'Why not do what you like, a champagne room?'"

While Charrisse may be ready to let us inside her new glam room, the question stands: Has she welcomed any of her co-stars into the champagne room yet? "The other Housewives have seen the champagne room," she admitted. "I had a little ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce my new room to my friends. And this Sunday you get a chance to see my big reveal to the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac, only on Bravo!"

For more from Charrisse, including the full tour of her jaw-dropping new champagne room, be sure to tune in to E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.!

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Real Housewives , Bravo , Exclusives , TV , Reality TV , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.