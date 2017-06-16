Put the bubbly on ice because Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is finally ready to take us inside her brand-new champagne room!
The Real Housewives of Potomac star welcomed E! News into her home for an exclusive tour of her new sinfully stunning sanctuary ahead of the room's debut on this week's episode of the Bravo hit—and the remodel does not disappoint. But don't just take our word for it. Get a sneak peek in the video above and see for yourself!
"I'm in a new phase in my life," Charrise told us. "It's a new start, so I wanted a fresh start with the new look of my home."
Bravo
"I was trying to do something that was selfishly for Charrisse," she added. "Everything I do is for the children and everything else, but I wanted to do something just for me. And so the one thing that I love most, unfortunately, is champagne...so I said, 'Why not do what you like, a champagne room?'"
While Charrisse may be ready to let us inside her new glam room, the question stands: Has she welcomed any of her co-stars into the champagne room yet? "The other Housewives have seen the champagne room," she admitted. "I had a little ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce my new room to my friends. And this Sunday you get a chance to see my big reveal to the ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac, only on Bravo!"
For more from Charrisse, including the full tour of her jaw-dropping new champagne room, be sure to tune in to E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
