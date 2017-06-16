Put the bubbly on ice because Charrisse Jackson-Jordan is finally ready to take us inside her brand-new champagne room!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star welcomed E! News into her home for an exclusive tour of her new sinfully stunning sanctuary ahead of the room's debut on this week's episode of the Bravo hit—and the remodel does not disappoint. But don't just take our word for it. Get a sneak peek in the video above and see for yourself!

"I'm in a new phase in my life," Charrise told us. "It's a new start, so I wanted a fresh start with the new look of my home."