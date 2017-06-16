James Devaney/GC Images
James Devaney/GC Images
This week, style stars are serving up effortlessly cool looks.
Ultimate cool girl Zoë Kravitz is giving us major Friday vibes with her shades on and coffee in tow. We can't help but think this fun print and denim combo would make heading into the office that much easier—try it out next week (just maybe with longer bottoms).
And whileBella Hadid's streetwear includes a killer pair of black short-shorts, her sister Gigi Hadid put her own twist on the classic Daisy Duke look (spoiler alert: it involves detachable denim and an unexpected way to wear lace-up heels).
On top of all that? We also caught up with Kim Kardashian (donning the ultimate power suit), which should convince you missing out on this week's best looks is not an option.
So keep scrolling!
Clint Brewer \/ Splash News
Vanessa's paired down, yet totally chic daytime look (complete with a Longchamp tote) has us wanting to replicate it.
Raymond Hall\/GC Images
Karlie's a summer dream in this amazing Carolina Herrera floral maxi.
Katie Jones\/WWD\/REX\/Shutterstock
Thanks to the actor's Max Mara get-up, how badly do you want a red, velvet power suit now?
Article continues below
James Devaney\/GC Images
This Zoe then went with a more retro feel in an oversized denim jacket, polka dot blouse and backless mules.
Josiah Kamau\/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstriped blazer and coordinating bottoms, Kim KW's serving us some menswear-inspired goodness.
BG001\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images
Nicola went with an all-black-everything ensemble while roaming around LA. Our favorite part? That Daisy tee that reads "love never dies."
Article continues below
Michael Tran\/FilmMagic
Again with a menswear-inspired outfit is Shay in this amazing tuxedo dress.
Splash News
The supermodel's coming in hot with these hot pant-like shorts and ankle boots.
Splash News
If spring were an outfit, it would without a doubt look like this.
Article continues below
Robert Kamau\/GC Images
The next time you're planning to wear lace-up heels, try and rock them like this—over your pants. Thanks for the tip, Gigi.
Amazing, right?
(Especially Zoey's all-velvet look. Swoon.)