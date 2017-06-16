Best Dressed of the Week: Zoe Kravitz, Kim Kardashian & More!

  • By
  • &

by Briana Trusty & Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Branded: Nordstrom's Designer Sale

24 Designer Items You Didn't Know You Needed From Nordstrom's 60% Off Sale

ESC: Vanessa Hudgens

Shopping With the Stars

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

James Devaney/GC Images

This week, style stars are serving up effortlessly cool looks.

Ultimate cool girl Zoë Kravitz is giving us major Friday vibes with her shades on and coffee in tow. We can't help but think this fun print and denim combo would make heading into the office that much easier—try it out next week (just maybe with longer bottoms).

And whileBella Hadid's streetwear includes a killer pair of black short-shorts, her sister Gigi Hadid put her own twist on the classic Daisy Duke look (spoiler alert: it involves detachable denim and an unexpected way to wear lace-up heels).

Photos

Cannes 2017: Best Dressed Stars

On top of all that? We also caught up with Kim Kardashian (donning the ultimate power suit), which should convince you missing out on this week's best looks is not an option.

So keep scrolling!

ESC: Best Looks, Vanessa Hudgens

Clint Brewer \/ Splash News

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa's paired down, yet totally chic daytime look (complete with a Longchamp tote) has us wanting to replicate it. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Karlie Kloss

Raymond Hall\/GC Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie's a summer dream in this amazing Carolina Herrera floral maxi.

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoey Deutch

Katie Jones\/WWD\/REX\/Shutterstock

Zoey Deutch

Thanks to the actor's Max Mara get-up, how badly do you want a red, velvet power suit now? 

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Zoe Kravitz

James Devaney\/GC Images

Zoe Kravitz

This Zoe then went with a more retro feel in an oversized denim jacket, polka dot blouse and backless mules.

ESC: Best Dressed, Kim Kardashian

Josiah Kamau\/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier pinstriped blazer and coordinating bottoms, Kim KW's serving us some menswear-inspired goodness.

ESC: Best Dressed, Nicola Peltz

BG001\/Bauer-Griffin\/GC Images

Nicola Peltz

Nicola went with an all-black-everything ensemble while roaming around LA. Our favorite part? That Daisy tee that reads "love never dies."

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Shay Mitchell

Michael Tran\/FilmMagic

Shay Mitchell

Again with a menswear-inspired outfit is Shay in this amazing tuxedo dress.

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Splash News

Bella Hadid

The supermodel's coming in hot with these hot pant-like shorts and ankle boots.

ESC: Best Dressed, Celine Dion

Splash News

Céline Dion

If spring were an outfit, it would without a doubt look like this.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Gigi Hadid

Robert Kamau\/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The next time you're planning to wear lace-up heels, try and rock them like this—over your pants. Thanks for the tip, Gigi.

Amazing, right?

(Especially Zoey's all-velvet look. Swoon.)

TAGS/ Zoë Kravitz , Kim Kardashian , Karlie Kloss , Vanessa Hudgens , Céline Dion , Shay Mitchell , Bella Hadid , Gigi Hadid , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.