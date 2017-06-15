Paul Nassif is "single with a capital S!"

Earlier today, E! News sat down with Botched docs Paul and Terry Dubrow to chat about the return of their hit E! show this Sunday, but talk quickly turned to Paul's love life.

Paul says he's still looking for a special lady and would "like to have more kids." So would he ever consider romancing another Real Housewives star?

"I think in terms of dating a housewife, you've done the drama thing before!" Terry cracked. Paul agreed, "Yeah, I don't want drama anymore."