"I feel fantastic."

Botched returned with a must-see episode on Sunday! On the season four premiere, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with three patients, looking to have the doctors help fix their botched surgeries.

One patient the doctors met with on this episode was Pardis, who had a nose job done at the age of 15. But when she realized she was having trouble breathing post-surgery, Pardis went back to the doctor who did the operation and he told Pardis that her nose was "fine" and that she should get a "chin implant."