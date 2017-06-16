Actors on TV shows tend to spend a lot of time in the skins of their characters—14-hour days, five days a week—so it's more than fair to say they tend to learn a thing or two about themselves while inhabiting those roles.
"I've learned so much about myself," Grace Gummer said about playing her Mr. Robot character, FBI agent Dominique DiPierro. "I've learned that I'm not as lonely and miserable as she is. I'm not as alienated from the world…but yeah, she's tough. She's pretty strong, unyielding, aggressive, optimistic and powerful…also her role is usually a male archetype…and I like that she's a young woman and a contemporary of fsociety."
Mr. Robot returns for a third season in October and series star Rami Malek told us the new season will be "electric," especially compared to the more cerebral nature of season two. The Emmy-winning actor is now in his third season as hacker extraordinaire Elliot Alderson.
"Playing Elliot has taught me so much, just about the world and myself. It's made me a better person, I can say that. It's one of those rare roles where not only do you feel fulfilled as an actor, but you feel fulfilled as a person. You feel that the attention the show garners is not just because people sit back and enjoy it as a popcorn show…it's actually thought provoking and it moves people to actually take action," Malek said. "I'm really proud of that."
Creator Sam Esmail will direct all 10 episodes of the upcoming season that was shot in New York City. BD Wong, a recurring guest star over the first two seasons, will now serve as a series regular in season three. Bobby Cannavale has also joined the cast as Irving, a no-nonsense used car salesman.
Mr. Robot returns in October on USA Network.
