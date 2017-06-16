Actors on TV shows tend to spend a lot of time in the skins of their characters—14-hour days, five days a week—so it's more than fair to say they tend to learn a thing or two about themselves while inhabiting those roles.

"I've learned so much about myself," Grace Gummer said about playing her Mr. Robot character, FBI agent Dominique DiPierro. "I've learned that I'm not as lonely and miserable as she is. I'm not as alienated from the world…but yeah, she's tough. She's pretty strong, unyielding, aggressive, optimistic and powerful…also her role is usually a male archetype…and I like that she's a young woman and a contemporary of fsociety."