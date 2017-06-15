As a supermodel and Estée Lauder ambassador, Kendall Jenner has access to the best products in the world. Purchasing said products is not so easy on the wallet though. Until now.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also been the face of the Estée Edit, a sister brand promoting a fresher, edgier take on makeup and skin care (in comparison to Estée Lauder's classic approach). Banking on color-changing lipsticks, metallic hues and Kendall's eye shadow palette, the brand hoped to attract a new consumership of It Girls.