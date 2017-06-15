It's North West's birthday and she'll party how she wants to!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's now 4-year-old daughter was showered with love by her famous family members, aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as cousin Dream Kardashian, who were all on hand for a private birthday bash.

The intimate get-together was documented on KoKo and Kourt's Snapchat account, and featured North in a sparkly tiara headband and pink lace dress blowing out her candles. The birthday girl's purple and white cake was decorated with sprinkles and Chuck E. Cheese figurines.

After all, it's where a kid can be a kid!