It's North West's birthday and she'll party how she wants to!
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's now 4-year-old daughter was showered with love by her famous family members, aunts Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as cousin Dream Kardashian, who were all on hand for a private birthday bash.
The intimate get-together was documented on KoKo and Kourt's Snapchat account, and featured North in a sparkly tiara headband and pink lace dress blowing out her candles. The birthday girl's purple and white cake was decorated with sprinkles and Chuck E. Cheese figurines.
After all, it's where a kid can be a kid!
Khloe Kardashain/Snapchat
The Kardashian-West's home was decorated with a massive balloon arch that read "Happy Birthday North" and plenty of pink, mermaid-inspired balloons. Who could forget North and cousin Penelope Disick's joint birthday party last year when the inseparable BFF's dressed up in sequined mermaid tails and celebrated with Disney princesses?
This time around, West's proud parents seemed to have surprised their eldest daughter with not one, but two precious puppies. The creme-colored Pomeranians popped up on Kourtney's social media, and we can only imagine the look on North's face when she met her possible new fur babies.
Aww!
Kim Kardashain/Snapchat
Kourtney Kardashain/Snapchat
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a heartwarming montage of the mother-daughter pair to her website, and both Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner dedicated special posts of their own to North.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North," her proud grandmother wrote. "You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo."
Meanwhile, Kylie shared a smiley photo of her niece getting out of a car captioned, "happy birthday to this cutie."
North's big day is only getting started and we can't wait to see what other surprises her famous fam has in store!
Happy birthday, North!
