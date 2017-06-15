Late last month, the news was announced that former baseball stud (and Jennifer Lopez's beau) Alex Rodriguez signed on to contribute to Good Morning America.
He'll join co-hosts like Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach and his good pal Michael Strahan.
E! News caught up with Strahan today as he was honored at the 76th Annual Father of the Year Awards during which he couldn't help but applaud ABC's decision to bring A-Rod on.
"I think it's great," he gushed. "Alex and I have been friends for a longtime. So when I heard the news—which was before everybody else heard the news—I wasn't surprised by it."
Getty Images
He continued, "I think it's great because he's a smart guy. He's interested in TV, he's great on TV and knows what he's talking about. It's something he really wants to do. He works at it. Out of respect of that and knowing Alex as a person, I think he's going to crush it."
Meanwhile, Strahan also opened up a bit about fatherhood and his tips for being a great dad.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
"Oh, you can't be selfish! All your selfishness is gone," he laughed. "You learn, truly, that you can love something more than you love yourself sometimes. You think in your relationships that you're in love, and you think you really care about other people as much as you project to them that you do. But until you have a child, you don't understand what love is. You don't understand what caring is, you don't understand what being unselfish is."
He continued, "And that's the thing I learned most about fatherhood is putting others in front of yourself, and literally doing it every day of the week as long as you can to make sure they're protected and safe and happy."
And speaking of being protective, when asked how he feels about his children one day getting into the entertainment industry, Strahan has no issues with it...once they're old enough.
"If it's something they really wanted to do, knock yourself out!" he told us. "But you're going to have a childhood. You're not going to do it anytime soon. So have a childhood, enjoy your life as a child, and then after that, if that's what they want to do, who am I to say no? I'm doing it myself."