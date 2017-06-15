Late last month, the news was announced that former baseball stud (and Jennifer Lopez's beau) Alex Rodriguez signed on to contribute to Good Morning America.

He'll join co-hosts like Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Amy Robach and his good pal Michael Strahan.

E! News caught up with Strahan today as he was honored at the 76th Annual Father of the Year Awards during which he couldn't help but applaud ABC's decision to bring A-Rod on.

"I think it's great," he gushed. "Alex and I have been friends for a longtime. So when I heard the news—which was before everybody else heard the news—I wasn't surprised by it."