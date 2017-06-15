Now that their reality TV adventure is on hiatus, the Bachelor in Paradise contestants are back to reality.
With production on the fourth season of the reality show suspended indefinitely, the clan of competitors have since returned home from Mexico and resumed daily life. With a cloud of controversy lingering over the show's head and its future unknown to the public, the stars are keeping to themselves and staying occupied.
For some, that means cuddling up with their kids. For others, that involves packing up their bags and preparing for a new getaway.
Taylor Nolan headed home to Seattle, where she's been snuggling with her cats and missing the summer show. "#ripbip4 #stillparadise #coping," she wrote on Instagram. Fitness coach Ben Zorn has kept himself occupied doing what he does best—focusing on the gym. He's been promoting his fitness program and, in his spare time, catching up on basketball.
Mom of two Amanda Stanton picked up her routine with her daughters, sipped on wine with her mom and took a break in between to address online shamers. Meanwhile, Danielle Maltby is gearing up for a service trip to Kenya schedule for July.
In times of uncertainty, there's always leaning on your pals—especially the ones who have been somewhat in your shoes.
Such has been the case for Alexis Waters and Raven Gates, who both enlisted the help of current Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay to keep them company. While Waters and Lindsay cheered together at the NBA finals, Gates tried out her best smize while clubbing with former Bachelor castmates Lindsay, Waters and Astrid Loch. "Army," Raven captioned a group shot.
Meanwhile, Corinne Olympios, one of the contestants allegedly involved in a sexual encounter that is under investigation by Warner Bros., has been leaning on her friends and family, according to a source.
"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4," she said in a statement. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."
DeMario Jackson, another contestant at the center of the alleged incident under investigation, also issued a statement, "It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," he said in formal remarks released via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."