Mr. Robot season three isn't coming to your screens for another couple of months, but that hasn't stopped us from trying to get any scoop out of the notoriously tight-lipped cast.
"Season three is just an all-out rampage on your mind," Christian Slater told E! News at a recent Mr. Robot FYC event.
Season two ended with Dom (Grace Gummer) revealing she's been on the trail of fsociety for some time.
"Season three is really exciting because it's much more contained and plot driven than season two. Season two was more character driven and the world of the show sort of expanded…now we're honing in on everything together and it's pretty cool," Gummer said.
USA
Rami Malek, Elliot Alderson, the man at the center of all the Mr. Robot drama, said ultimately viewers will look at the series as one long film. He cautioned there is an ultimate endgame, something finite for the series. "Unlike other shows, there is a solid end to it," he said. "Which is great."
"Season two, what season two did is it opened all of these…questions is a good phrase to use, but it became so intricate that we can now go to all these places with the audience having them understand exactly who everyone is and we can now be even more detailed in answering these questions. The pace of season three really pays back laying out all of that information in two because we really fly through this third season and it is electric," Malek said.
Season three kicks off in October with Bobby Cannavale joining the cast. BD Wong, who plays Dark Army leader Whiterose, has also been upped to a series regular. Cannavale will play Irving, a used car salesmen. Creator Sam Esmail will direct all 10 episodes of the New York City-based series.
Mr. Robot returns in October on USA Network.
(E! and USA Network are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)