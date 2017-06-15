Mr. Robot season three isn't coming to your screens for another couple of months, but that hasn't stopped us from trying to get any scoop out of the notoriously tight-lipped cast.

"Season three is just an all-out rampage on your mind," Christian Slater told E! News at a recent Mr. Robot FYC event.

Season two ended with Dom (Grace Gummer) revealing she's been on the trail of fsociety for some time.

"Season three is really exciting because it's much more contained and plot driven than season two. Season two was more character driven and the world of the show sort of expanded…now we're honing in on everything together and it's pretty cool," Gummer said.