Mandy Moore

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Mandy Moore has been slaying the red carpet lately.

When the actor arrived to the premiere of her latest film 47 Meters Down, heads were turning for so many reasons. The slinky shape of the Galvan slip dress looked as if it was made for her, the peachy color of the slip is incredibly flattering—it actually accentuates her face glow and the cherry on top? It's on sale at 40% off. 

So what are you waiting for? Add to cart!

Thinking its new price of $525 is still a little steep? Check out the below discounted, similar buys!

Shop the Look

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

H&M

Satin Maxi Dress, Was: $20, Now: $13

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

W118 by Walter Baker

Kendall Cutout Silk Dress, Was: $298, Now: $120

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Haider Ackermann

Silk-Satin Maxi Dress, Was: $2,305, Now: $807

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

MINKPINK

Boudoir Slip Dress, Was: $79, Now: $56

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Stella Deep V Slip Dress, Was: $140, Now: $55

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Cushnie et Ochs

Rosie Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress, Was: $1,495, Now: $598

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Equipment

Racquel Silk-Charmeuse Maxi Dress, Was: $398, Now: $180

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Forever 21

Satin Slip Dress, Was: $45, Now: $31

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Acne Studios

Clemente Asymmetric Printed Silk-Crepe Midi Dress, Was: $850, Now: $374

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Nina Ricci

Silk Georgette-Trimmed Satin Midi Dress, Was: $1,390, Now: $556

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

C&C California

Erin Maxi Dress, Was: $99, Now: $48

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

River Island

Bronze Slip Dress, Was: $60, Now: $24

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Raquel Allegra

Tie-Dyed Silk-Satin Slip Dress, Was: $440, Now: $220

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Vince

Floral Slip Dress, Was: $325, Now: $228

ESC: Slip Dresses on Sale

Iris and Ink

Silk-Satin Dress, $190

