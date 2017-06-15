Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Go Glamping for Their 13th Birthday

Kate Gosselin and ex Jon Gosselin's youngest kids are growing up so fast!

The six children—Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah—went "glamping," aka camping in what appears to be a grassy park, with their mom, older twin sisters Cara and Mady, 16, and friends for their 13th birthday, which was in May. Clips of their trip are seen in a sneak peek video from the new season of Kate Plus 8, which premieres on TLC on July 10.

The children are seen playing an archery game with two teams, with participants wearing protective gear. The girls also get manicures and pedicures, while the boys don camouflage painted masks and go orienteering and chow down on a barbecue dinner. The kids later sit around a wooden bench to eat some birthday cake as Kate takes photos with her iPhone.

The girls got a pink frosted layered cake, while the boys got a chocolate one with a campfire decoration topper.