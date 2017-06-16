NeNe Leakes Screams and Admits She's "Scared of Bottles" During Hilarious Champagne Scene on The Abbey: Watch!
Chad Johnson, Dorothy Wang and Ronnie Magro-Ortiz are calling each other out!
The Famously Single cast mates recently sat down for an interview with E! News where we asked the three stars to point out each other's flaws when it comes to dating and relationships. Needless to say, things got pretty funny pretty quick.
"My dating issue is that I didn't know I was perfect until Dr. Darcy taught me that I was and now I'm accepting of it," Chad cracked.
"I think Dorothy's dating issue is that she doesn't trust anybody and I think that she's very closed off and she has to start letting new people into her life as opposed to just keeping the same people around her," Ronnie revealed a little more seriously.
"I think that Ronnie's dating issue is that he keeps going into houses and getting into relationships!" Chad laughed, referring to Ronnie's romance with Famously Single co-star Malika Haqq.
So what else is wrong with these single stars? Watch the clip to find out!
