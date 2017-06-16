Getting on HGTV is the real American dream. To be a contestant on Fixer Upper or Love It or List It or House Hunters is to have a brush with greatness. It is to see the inner workings of that which you love most. It is to get to meet the stars of the television shows that so many wile away their days watching.

It is to get yourself an awesome new place to live.

But all of that comes at a price. Getting a home makeover from Chip and Joanna Gaines or enlisting the expertise of the House Hunters to find your dream home isn't quite as easy or as glamorous as it looks. Sure, it's pretty awesome, but there are a few things that prospective contestants should know before they start daydreaming about calling all that shiplap their very own.