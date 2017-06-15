Kim Kardashian paid tribute online to her "mini-me" daughter North West for the child's fourth birthday Thursday.
The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her website and YouTube a heartwarming video of the two that shows past clips of them together, some from Snapchat.
"Are you not going to get any bigger?" Kim asks her daughter, the eldest of her and husband Kanye West's two kids. "You're not going to get any taller. I want you to stay little forever, okay?"
"Okay," North says.
The child later says in another clip, "I love you so much."
"Well, even when you're big, you're gonna be so nice to me?" Kim asks.
"Yeah," North replies.
"So nice," Kim says.
"Yeah," North says.
"And you want to live with me forever?" Kim asks.
"Yeah," North replies.
"Mommy, I love you!" another clip shows the little girl saying.
The video also contains several North Kimojis.
"Happy birthday to my mini me!" Kim wrote on her website. "I can't believe you are 4 already. I love you so much, Northie!"
Proud grandma Kris Jenner posted on her Instagram page a photo collage of North.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North," she wrote. "You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo."