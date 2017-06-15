The child later says in another clip, "I love you so much."

"Well, even when you're big, you're gonna be so nice to me?" Kim asks.

"Yeah," North replies.

"So nice," Kim says.

"Yeah," North says.

"And you want to live with me forever?" Kim asks.

"Yeah," North replies.

"Mommy, I love you!" another clip shows the little girl saying.

The video also contains several North Kimojis.

"Happy birthday to my mini me!" Kim wrote on her website. "I can't believe you are 4 already. I love you so much, Northie!"