Talk about achieving your goals.

Since he first stepped out of the limo, The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus has been a fan-favorite for fans of the ABC reality hit, with Rachel Lindsay also taking a quick liking to the business owner/personal trainer from Madison, Wisconsin. And now, the 31-year-old is revealing that he's achieved a dream 14 years in the making by being on the show.

In his high school yearbook, which he posted on his Instagram on Thursday, Peter listed the following as his plans for the future: "Go to art school, become famous in one way or another, be on The Bachelor, live happily." Oh, to be 17 and full of hope for the future. But see kids, this is proof that you can achieve your dreams if you just believe in yourself.