Cover girl!

Christine Evangelista is on the June cover of Social Life magazine! The star of E!'s hit series The Arrangement looks gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit on the cover, and inside the magazine Christine rocks some seriously sexy outfits.

Back in April it was announced that The Arrangement will be coming back for a second season. So while wait to find out what's going to happen with her character Megan Morrison and her fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson), let's check out these pics of the E! star.