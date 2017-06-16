The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista Covers Social Life Magazine: See the Gorgeous Pics!

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Dr. Terry Dubrow, Dr. Paul Nassif

Which Botched Doc Has a "Bubble Butt"?! We'll Let Paul Nassif & Terry Dubrow Explain

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Christine Evangelista's Social Life Magazine Photo Shoot

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cover girl!

Christine Evangelista is on the June cover of Social Life magazine! The star of E!'s hit series The Arrangement looks gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit on the cover, and inside the magazine Christine rocks some seriously sexy outfits.

Back in April it was announced that The Arrangement will be coming back for a second season. So while wait to find out what's going to happen with her character Megan Morrison and her fiancé Kyle West (Josh Henderson), let's check out these pics of the E! star.

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Cover Girl

The Arrangement's Christine Evangelista is on the cover of June's Social Life magazine.

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Sexy Star

Christine strikes a pose inside the pages of the magazine.

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Smiling Sweetheart

We love this sweet pic of Christine!

Article continues below

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Off-the-Shoulder Beauty

Christine rocks this off-the-shoulder outfit in the magazine.

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Simply Stunning

From her hair to her clothes to her shoes, Christine looks simply stunning in this photo.

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Poolside Pose

Christine poses by the pool in this picture.

Article continues below

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

Pink Perfection

We love Christine's dress, hair and makeup in this shot!

Christine Evangelista, Social Life Magazine

Social Life Magazine

The Best for Last

This last photo of Christine is gorgeous!

Take a look at the photos here to see Christine strike a sizzling pose in the magazine!

TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Christine Evangelista , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.