Is that a busker? Nope! It's Miley Cyrus! And Steven Tyler. And U2. And you can keep your money.
Those are just a few stars who have given impromptu performances at subway stations and even on the street. See, commuting doesn't have to suck!
Cyrus and former guitar comic Jimmy Fallonrecently went incognito as subway buskers at Rockefeller Center for a Tonight Show gag. Wearing cowboy hats and wigs, they sang Dolly Parton's 1973 classic "Jolene," one of Cyrus' favorite songs, under the names "Charlene" and "Bart."
This is my first time at the subway station," the singer said. "This is exciting s--t for me!"
The two donned wigs to go incognito and give a performance at the Rockefeller Center subway station in NYC for a Tonight Show gag in June 2017.
In 2014, the singer serenaded commuters during an impromptu show at a NYC subway station.
Even one of the biggest bands in the world aren't above getting down and dirty in the subway. The Irish group performed at the Grand Central station in 2015, cranking out hits such as "Beautiful Day" and "Angel of Harlem."
The singer gave a surprise performance with group Naturally 7 at a NYC subway station in 2013. They sang The Jackson 5's "Who's Lovin' You."
In 2015, the Aerosmith frontman surprised fans in Moscow when he suddenly began performing with a busker on an acoustic guitar. The two performed the band's 1998 power ballad, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing." After they were done, Tyler gave the guy a high five and posed for pics as a small crowd that had gathered cheered.
In 2014, Tyler had also joined two female buskers in Lithuania who played Aerosmith's 1993 hit "Crazy" on a violin and accordion.
In December 2015, the pop queen and her son David took to the streets of Paris to give an impromptu performance, which included a cover of John Lennon's "Imagine," to honor the victims of the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks in the city.
In March 2017, the crooner surprised London commuters when he made a beeline for the piano at St. Pancras station and gave early morning travelers a performance in celebration of International Piano Day.
In 2016, the actor played the drums at a subway station to celebrate his "Everyday, Spectacular" project, which encourages people to put on unique performances in unconventional settings.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt even showcased his killer drumming skills at a subway station.
His surprise appearance drew an equally as surprising comment from a commuter.
"You look like Pee-wee Herman a little bit," a man said.