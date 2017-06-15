Is that a busker? Nope! It's Miley Cyrus! And Steven Tyler. And U2. And you can keep your money.

Those are just a few stars who have given impromptu performances at subway stations and even on the street. See, commuting doesn't have to suck!

Cyrus and former guitar comic Jimmy Fallonrecently went incognito as subway buskers at Rockefeller Center for a Tonight Show gag. Wearing cowboy hats and wigs, they sang Dolly Parton's 1973 classic "Jolene," one of Cyrus' favorite songs, under the names "Charlene" and "Bart."

This is my first time at the subway station," the singer said. "This is exciting s--t for me!"