Ashton Kutcher Reveals the Name He Almost Gave Son Dimitri

During that same car ride, Mila suggested the name Dimitri. As her husband explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, "Two weeks later, I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. I was like, 'I think Dimitri is the name of the baby.' And she was like, 'I know, right?' 'Yeah, that's it!' So, that's it. And then Trump became President. Everything Mila says is right! She's my wife, so that's just what it is. Everything she says is right."

When Dimitri was born, he joined big sister Wyatt Kutcher, 2. Now that he's a father of two, Ashton shared some parenting advice for Ryan's listeners. "Get one out of diapers before you have the second one," the actor warned. "Because having two in diapers is a whole scenario!"