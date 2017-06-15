Ashton Kutcher Reveals the Name He Almost Gave Son Dimitri

Lalo Yasky/Getty Images
Thank goodness Ashton Kutcher is done playing the name game.
The 39-year-old actor and his 33-year-old wife Mila Kunis welcomed son Dimitri Kutcher seven months ago. As he revealed last November, while Mila was still pregnant, Dimitri wasn't the name Ashton had originally envisioned giving his son. "There was a rallying cry from a collective that believed in the name Hawkeye," he said. "I'm an Iowan, so to have a kid named Hawkeye?"
But the name "didn't fly" with his wife, whom he wed in July 2015. "It didn't cross the Mila threshold," he said on TBS' Conan. "It came to the threshold, but then it got knocked down."
In an On-Air With Ryan Seacrest interview Thursday, Ashton revealed they had yet another name in mind for their son. "We were set on Walt, like Walt Disney. No Walter—just Walt. But then it changed last minute. We were driving in the car and Mila turns to me and she's like, 'I don't think that our sons name is Walt. I think it's Dimitri, and also I think that Donald Trump is going to be the next president.' I had missed the whole name thing, because I was like, 'What are you talking about? Trump is not going to be president.' Then two days later I remembered that she said it," he told Ryan Seacrest, "and I was like, 'I think you're right about the name.'"
During that same car ride, Mila suggested the name Dimitri. As her husband explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, "Two weeks later, I got home from work, and for some reason the name just stuck in my head. I was like, 'I think Dimitri is the name of the baby.' And she was like, 'I know, right?' 'Yeah, that's it!' So, that's it. And then Trump became President. Everything Mila says is right! She's my wife, so that's just what it is. Everything she says is right."
When Dimitri was born, he joined big sister Wyatt Kutcher, 2. Now that he's a father of two, Ashton shared some parenting advice for Ryan's listeners. "Get one out of diapers before you have the second one," the actor warned. "Because having two in diapers is a whole scenario!"