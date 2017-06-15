The Talk is losing one of its co-hosts.
Aisha Tyler announced she will be leaving the CBS daytime talk show after six seasons on the show's Thursday episode, getting emotional as she revealed the news. Tyler, who is now a series regular on CBS' hit drama Criminal Minds, will keep her seat at the table until the end of the season.
Tyler highlighted her busy schedule, which includes three other shows and directing her first feature film, as her reason for leaving The Talk. "I'm sorry," she said, struggling to talk as she cried. "I just realized I had to let something go. It's been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day."
Her co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood all got emotional as Tyler made the announcement. "The thing I'm going to miss most is all of the time we get to spend together while we're not on camera," Tyler told the group.
But viewers haven't seen the last of Tyler, as she promised to come back to guest-host, and to promote her shows and movies at her old stomping ground. "I'm going to be haunting you," she joked.
Ahead of her announcement on the show, Tyler wrote about "change" on Twitter, possibly hinting about her exit. "Life is about change. Sometimes it's painful. Sometimes it's beautiful. Most of the time, it's both. Be brave, everyone. Be brave."
And after making the news official during the live taping, she posted a photo with her co-hosts, captioned, "Love. Always." On the snap, she added, "#squadgoalsforever."
The Talk's official Twitter account posted a goodbye message to Tyler, which read, "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened. Lots of happy tears as we wish @aishatyler the best possible future!"
Tyler joined the show in season two, and along with Criminal Minds, hosts The CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway? and voices a character on FXX's Archer.
The Talk airs weekdays at 2pm ET / 1pm PT only on CBS.