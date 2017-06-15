The Talk is losing one of its co-hosts.

Aisha Tyler announced she will be leaving the CBS daytime talk show after six seasons on the show's Thursday episode, getting emotional as she revealed the news. Tyler, who is now a series regular on CBS' hit drama Criminal Minds, will keep her seat at the table until the end of the season.

Tyler highlighted her busy schedule, which includes three other shows and directing her first feature film, as her reason for leaving The Talk. "I'm sorry," she said, struggling to talk as she cried. "I just realized I had to let something go. It's been the hardest decision of my life and you guys are my family and I love being with you every day."

Her co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood all got emotional as Tyler made the announcement. "The thing I'm going to miss most is all of the time we get to spend together while we're not on camera," Tyler told the group.