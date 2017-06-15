Getty Images
Scott Disick may have been caught in a bit of a cringe-worthy mistake.
Earlier this week, both Bella Thorne—one of the 34-year-old's current love interests—as well as Kourtney Kardashian—his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children—took to Snapchat to share photos of flower deliveries they both received within hours of each other.
Bella's bouquet came filled with a mix of orange and pink peonies and roses, which she shared several photos of. A few hours before her, Kourtney had snapped a photo of a very similar bouquet with the same variety of flowers.
Of course, fans immediately took notice of the similarities between the two.
TMZ reported that sources confirmed Bella's flowers were from Scott as a means of making amends following their whirlwind in Cannes a few weeks ago.
Though we don't know who sent Kourtney's bouquet, we can't help but wonder if Scott was feeling extra apologetic and sent them both.
Snapchat
In case you missed it, following Scott's PDA-filled trip to Cannes and throughout Europe (which was filled with partying and mingling with a slew of younger girls, including Bella), E! News confirmed Kourtney is "currently not speaking" to him.
"Kourtney is furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family," an insider told us.
Though Kourtney allows Scott to visit with their three children—7-year-old Mason Disick, 4-year-old Penelope Disick and 2-year-old Reign Disick—an assistant or handler is still present in lieu of Kourtney.
"She hopes that by allowing him to see the kids, it will motivate him," another source told us.
Bella, on the other hand, recently opened up about her relationship (or lack thereof) with Scott.
The pair met at a house party and then ended up traveling to Cannes together.
"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming," she told Complex magazine earlier this week. "I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot. It just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.'"
She continued, "We were [in Cannes] a day and a half before I was like, 'I'm booking my flight and leaving.' I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
Needless to say, Scott certainly had reasons to send both ladies a bouquet...but would he really do that? We'll let you decide.