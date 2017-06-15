Scott Disick may have been caught in a bit of a cringe-worthy mistake.

Earlier this week, both Bella Thorne—one of the 34-year-old's current love interests—as well as Kourtney Kardashian—his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his three children—took to Snapchat to share photos of flower deliveries they both received within hours of each other.

Bella's bouquet came filled with a mix of orange and pink peonies and roses, which she shared several photos of. A few hours before her, Kourtney had snapped a photo of a very similar bouquet with the same variety of flowers.