Karrueche Tran Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

During the hearing, two voicemails Brown left for Tran were played, in which he spouted off curse words, threats and angry and offensive remarks to Tran about rings he had gifted her and wanted back. In text messages from Brown submitted as evidence, he threatened to "beat the shit" out of her, claimed he would make her hate him "even more" if they were in the same place in public and told her that if she's his enemy, he "won't hold back so stay in your place." In another text message, he wrote, "I want my motherf--king rings back or I'm going to hurt your limbs."

Tran told the judge that Brown had hit her in the past and "didn't put it past" him to hurt her again. As for the rings, while she was supposed to give them to a mutual friend to give back to Brown Tran admitted that she still has them while she told Brown that she sold them. "I was tired of dealing with him, so I just said I sold them already so he'd leave me alone," she said.