Karrueche Tran Granted Permanent Restraining Order Against Chris Brown

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Karrueche Tran is keeping Chris Brown out of her life for good with a permanent restraining order.
On Thursday, a judge granted the 29-year-old actress and model a permanent restraining order for five years against her famous ex in a Santa Monica court, E! News can confirm. While Tran was physically present for the hearing, Brown did not attend, according to a source. The judge did not allow the star to call in.
During the hearing, two voicemails Brown left for Tran were played, in which he spouted off curse words, threats and angry and offensive remarks to Tran about rings he had gifted her and wanted back. In text messages from Brown submitted as evidence, he threatened to "beat the shit" out of her, claimed he would make her hate him "even more" if they were in the same place in public and told her that if she's his enemy, he "won't hold back so stay in your place." In another text message, he wrote, "I want my motherf--king rings back or I'm going to hurt your limbs."
Tran told the judge that Brown had hit her in the past and "didn't put it past" him to hurt her again. As for the rings, while she was supposed to give them to a mutual friend to give back to Brown Tran admitted that she still has them while she told Brown that she sold them. "I was tired of dealing with him, so I just said I sold them already so he'd leave me alone," she said.
Their legal battle stems from allegations Tran made against the Grammy winner in a temporary restraining order filed on Feb. 17. In the documents obtained by E! News, she claimed that Brown has been harassing her as recently as the second week of February and alleged that he threatened to kill her to others, to shoot her and to harass her friends.
In the documents, she claimed physical abuse began "years ago," when he allegedly punched her in the stomach and pushed her down the stairs. In the initially filing, she wanted to extend the protective order to her mother and younger brother as she did not want to put them "at risk."
Tran was ultimately granted a temporary restraining order and papers were officially served to Brown in early May. A month after the TRO was granted, Tran's friend J.Ryan La Cour also obtained a temporary restraining order against the singer.
"In the past, Chris Brown has threatened me and run up on me for not allowing him to bully Karrueche Tran in my presence," La Cour wrote. "More recently, making threats to her saying that he will beat anyone that is friends with her."
At the time of the filing, Brown took to social media in a since-deleted post and told his followers not to listen to "all this bulls--t."
"Make sure ya'll don't be listening to all this bulls--t, man. What all them other people on the outside doing, let them do what they doing. I don't know what the f--k they talking about."
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom