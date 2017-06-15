Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case's Jury Is Deadlocked

After more than 30 hours of deliberations, the jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said on Thursday they are deadlocked and are unable to reach a unanimous consensus on the case.

The jury of seven men and five women began discussing the charges Monday evening. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, Cosby could face a maximum of 30 years in prison. He has not testified during the trial.

"We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts," the jury's foreman said in a note to Judge Steven O'Neill in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Cosby, 79, grinned.