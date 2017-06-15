Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case's Jury Is Deadlocked

  
  

by Corinne Heller & Ken Baker

After more than 30 hours of deliberations, the jurors at Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial said on Thursday they are deadlocked and are unable to reach a unanimous consensus on the case.

The jury of seven men and five women began discussing the charges Monday evening. Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby has pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated indecent assault. If convicted, Cosby could face a maximum of 30 years in prison. He has not testified during the trial. 

"We cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts," the jury's foreman said in a note to Judge Steven O'Neill in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Cosby, 79, grinned. 

His attorney indicated he would like to motion for a mistrial.

"Not at this time," the judge said.

He told the jury to go back to deliberating to try and reach a consensus.

Constand is among more than 50 women who have accused the comedian and former Cosby Show star of sexual misconduct but her allegations are the only ones to result in criminal charges. Cosby has denied all claims.

Several of Cosby's accusers, as well as his supporters, have attended the trial proceedings. Some of them weeped and hugged outside the courtroom after the jury declared it is deadlocked.

