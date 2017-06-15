It's official: Jacob Tremblay is a new Jedi in training.
The 10-year-old actor—and massive Star Wars fan—caught up with his idol Mark Hamill (AKA Luke Skywalker) at The Book of Henry premiere Wednesday night.
"The little boy? I haven't met him!" Hamill told E! News when asked about Tremblay. "I saw him on Billy on the Street."
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
We brought Tremblay over to introduce himself to his hero, and although Hamill is no stranger to meeting famous superfans, their meeting was nothing short of adorable.
"How are you?" Hamill asked the young actor. "I saw you on Billy on the Street! Was that fun?"
The two exchanged words of admiration (and maybe some Jedi tips?) before grabbing invisible light sabers to pose for some cute pictures.
"He was so cool," Tremblay said of meeting Luke Skywalker before confirming to us that he'll forever remember the moment he met his idol. So sweet!
Hamill is set to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi, out December 15.
Along with Tremblay, Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Dean Norris, Maddie Ziegler, Sarah Silverman and Bobby Moynihan also star in The Book of Henry, which hits theaters June 16.