We brought Tremblay over to introduce himself to his hero, and although Hamill is no stranger to meeting famous superfans, their meeting was nothing short of adorable.

"How are you?" Hamill asked the young actor. "I saw you on Billy on the Street! Was that fun?"

The two exchanged words of admiration (and maybe some Jedi tips?) before grabbing invisible light sabers to pose for some cute pictures.

"He was so cool," Tremblay said of meeting Luke Skywalker before confirming to us that he'll forever remember the moment he met his idol. So sweet!