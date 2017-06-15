Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach
It's been 15 years since Shania Twain released an album, and now the long wait is finally coming to an end...
The 51-year-old country singer announced she'll be releasing her next album, Now, in September. Along with it, she dropped her first single in five years.
The song, "Life's About to Get Good," is an upbeat, uplifting tune with a lesson about the roller coaster we call life.
Twain previously opened up about how the song was motivated by the emotions she felt during her divorce from her former husband Mutt Lange—who she split from in 2010—and moving forward afterward.
"I wasn't just broken, I was shattered/ I trusted you so much, you're all that mattered/ You no longer loved me, and I sang like a sad bird/ I couldn't move on and I think you were flattered," she sings in the first verse.
"Oh, life's about joy, life's about pain/ It's all about forgiving and the will to walk away," the chorus continues. "I'm ready to be loved and love the way I should/ Life's about, life's about to get good."
Meanwhile, Now will mark her first album since 2002's Up! and will be available Sept. 29.
She's discussed the challenges that came with doing an album without the help of her ex-husband who was also a producer.
"It was a big leap of courage for me," Twain told Billboard in December. "I didn't know where to begin. I'd write every type of song, every type of lyric, every type of melody. Who is going to say, 'All right, let's hone in on this style?' I didn't have that direction, whereas with Mutt I did."
But that didn't stop her.
At the end of recording the album, she said, "I felt like I had climbed a huge mountain and was standing on top of it, looking God in the eye, and saying, 'I'm here! What do I gotta do next?'"
As for the general feel of the album, she promises it's not going to be dedicated to breakup anthems.
"I talk a lot more about pain," Twain explained, "But I didn't feel the need to be that literal about anger or hate."
She continued, "It's very triumphant in the end. I felt like, 'Whew! I made it through the album! I made it through writing all the songs!' It was an emotional roller coaster, and the lyrics reflect that."