It's not what you think.

Yes, Jessica Alba stepped out in NYC yesterday wearing a dress over her jeans and tee combo, but it's surprisingly a style move we could see you getting into. 

It's all about finding the perfect shirt dress, mid-length or maxi, that can be unbuttoned fully and worn as an outfit addition (think: an alternative to wearing a light-weight duster or an unbuttoned men's shirt). Not only will you be praised for the innovation of the look (wearing anything in an unconventional way is the true sign of a style star), but you'll also walk away with knowing your closet's capable of so much more than you knew!

Whether you're wanting to wear it as Jessica did (over denim) or you're looking to put some new flair into your work wardrobe (a finer fabric like silk or crisper button down would work perfectly with trousers), the first step is still the same: buy one.

To help move the process along, we've rounded up some fashion-forward buys for you to choose from.

ESC: Shirt Dress

H&M

Satin Shirt Dress, $50

ESC: Shirt Dress

Mango

Cotton Shirt Dress, $60

ESC: Shirt Dress

Iris and Ink

Zanna Silk Shirt Dress, $198

ESC: Shirt Dress

L'Academie

The Shirt Dress, $218

ESC: Shirt Dress

Zara

Striped Shirt-Style Tunic, $50

ESC: Shirt Dress

Maison Margiela

Pinstriped Washed-Silk Habotai Dress, Was: $2,290, Now: $916

ESC: Shirt Dress

Topshop

Denim Fray Hem Dress, $80

ESC: Shirt Dress

Melissa Odabash

Maryanne Belted Jersey Dress, Was: $334, Now: $188

ESC: Shirt Dress

Frankie

Velvet Shirt Dress, Was: $395, Now: $277

ESC: Shirt Dress

Tory Burch

Emilynn Striped Slub Silk-Blend Shirt Dress, Was: $495, Now: $174

ESC: Shirt Dress

Draper James

Gingham Crepe de Chine Maxi Dress, $425

ESC: Shirt Dress

PrettyLittleThing

Effy Black Crepe Shirt Dress, $39

ESC: Shirt Dress

Equipment

x Kate Moss Rosalind Printed Washed-Silk Mini Dress, Was: $328, Now: $132

Buy, unbuttoned and wear!

It's that simple.

