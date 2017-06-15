In a TV world where reboots, revivals and surprising returns from fan-favorite characters rule the roost, Bravo's crowning jewel, the Real Housewives franchise, is no exception. And we all have Bethenny Frankel to thank for it.

When the undisputed star of The Real Housewives of New York City returned to her old stomping grounds in 2015 for the show's seventh season after a three-year hiatus—with the network heralding her return with the excellent tagline "The B Is Back"—she helped to revitalize an installment in the franchise that had been flagging ever since her departure. As fans watched her navigate a return to fraught relationships with Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer—and rekindle whatever you call the thing she has with Sonja Morgan—producers realized that this exploration of the show's history was doing more than the Cindy Barshops or Heather Thomsons or Kristin Taekmans ever could. Ratings were up, the show was returning to creative highs (season eight, in particular) and a new formula for the franchise had been born.