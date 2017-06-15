Love is in the air—and on their hands!

In the latest chapter of Ariel Winter's new romance with actor beau Levi Meaden, they've decided to make things permanent with matching tattoos. The Modern Family star showed off their coordinating ink on Snapchat, revealing half of a heart drawn on the side of each of their hands to make a full heart when they are joined together. "Me n bae," she wrote of the fresh symbol.

However, they weren't done. The couple also opted for small tats on the inside of their pointer fingers of a wedge of cheese and peanut butter. "Peanut butter and cheese with my love," she wrote on her snap.