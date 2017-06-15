The cast of Famously Single season two is filling out some juicy romance report cards!

Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq, The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson, Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, #RichKids star Dorothy Wang and more stars from the new season are revealing personal details about their not so successful love lives with our Famously Single dating profiles.

In addition to their dating flaws, biggest turn ons and turn offs, the stars also revealed their sizzling celebrity crushes (paging Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift !).