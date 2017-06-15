Famously Single Season 2 Dating Profiles: Malika Haqq, Chad Johnson & Cast Reveal Their Celeb Crushes, Biggest Turn Ons and More

The cast of Famously Single season two is filling out some juicy romance report cards!

Kardashian BFF Malika Haqq, The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson, Jersey Shore's Ronnie Magro-Ortiz, #RichKids star Dorothy Wang and more stars from the new season are revealing personal details about their not so successful love lives with our Famously Single dating profiles.

In addition to their dating flaws, biggest turn ons and turn offs, the stars also revealed their sizzling celebrity crushes (paging Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift !).

Get to know the season 2 cast by checking out all of their dating profiles here!

Famously Single returns Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m., only on E!

