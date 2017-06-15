Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Putting Acting on the Backburner

Where in the world is Gwyneth Paltrow?
The Oscar winner, last appeared on the big screen in the 2015 box office flop Mortdecai, has put acting on the back burner to concentrate on her passion; Her Goop lifestyle company and website.
"I think I was so lucky I had an incredible acting career. But I had this deep passion to, you know, produce content and make great products and curate things and it's sort of evolved slowly and had a long gestational period and now it's like a real business," Paltrow said on the Today show Thursday.
"I'm still going to do a little bit here and there," she said about acting. "But this really requires almost all of my time. I'm in the office all day every day. And I have a pretty big team now. We are almost 85 people. So I kind of need to be at work."
Paltrow launched Goop as a weekly lifestyle newsletter in 2008. It has since grown to become one of the most recognizable online wellness brands. One of the types of items available for purchase on the website is supplements, whose names include Why Am I So Effing Tired, which "helps re-balance an overtaxed system," and Balls in the Air, which helps to "unburden inflammation in the body."
"So, basically, this product came out of an article we did a few years ago about confusion in the vitamin aisle," Paltrow said. "Because everybody's like, 'I know I should take vitamins but don't know what to take and which ones are high quality.' So we worked with four of our mds who we love and a triple-certified incredible lab that sources the best, best, best raw ingredients. And we wanted to kind of put context into it and eliminate confusion."
Paltrow also talked about another role she plays; mom. Her and ex Chris Martin share two kids, daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 11.
"Apple, she's pretty great. Like, she's not, I mean, sometimes she asks me to, like, close her door," Paltrow said. "She's like, 'Can you close my door?' And I'm like, 'Wait, with me on the other side of the door?' But other than that, it's pretty smooth so far."
She said "being a 13-year-old girl sucks no matter what century, no matter what time frame" and that it was "brutal" for her.
"That was a really hard year for me," she said. "I was really, like, trying to grow into this awkward gawky body, which I think I half grew into, and I had braces and I decided it would be a great idea to shave the back of my head."