Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Putting Acting on the Backburner

Where in the world is Gwyneth Paltrow?

The Oscar winner, last appeared on the big screen in the 2015 box office flop Mortdecai, has put acting on the back burner to concentrate on her passion; Her Goop lifestyle company and website.

"I think I was so lucky I had an incredible acting career. But I had this deep passion to, you know, produce content and make great products and curate things and it's sort of evolved slowly and had a long gestational period and now it's like a real business," Paltrow said on the Today show Thursday.

"I'm still going to do a little bit here and there," she said about acting. "But this really requires almost all of my time. I'm in the office all day every day. And I have a pretty big team now. We are almost 85 people. So I kind of need to be at work."