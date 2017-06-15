"Not in a bikini in the movie," she quipped. "Not naked in the movie. 'We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your ass is.' Are you f--king kidding me? Last time I checked, I'm not a f--king model."

She went on to note that if someone with her experience in the industry questioned doing something so degrading, she can only imagine what newcomers accept.

"I feel like we're all vulnerable to it," she said.

Despite the bikini moment, however, Rossum isn't against female nudity in film and television—so long as there's a proper reason for it.

"I think we should be equal opportunity P and D," she laughed, joking about men getting naked for roles as well. "But I only really want to see any nudity if there's a purpose for it. For me, I am OK to be as naked as you want me to be, within reason, if it applies to the story. If it serves the character."