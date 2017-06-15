It was only a matter of time.
Zendaya has finally scored her first Vogue cover, appearing on the elite fashion magazine's July 2017 cover, sporting bangs that frame her face and a white feathered knee-length Calvin Klein fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear halter dress with black and yellow accents.
The 20-year-old popular Disney Channel star and current Spider-Man: Homecoming movie cast member was touted as the "ultimate style chameleon, able to pull off virtually any look."
Zendaya also showcases other stylist looks, such as a Prada coat, an Alexander McQueen sequined top and a Dolce & Gabbana jacket and bodysuit.
Mario Testino / Vogue
She also showcases styles from the '20s to today while dancing in a fashion video for the magazine.
Zendaya rose to fame with the Disney Channel series Shake It Up! and later starred in K.C. Undercover. She talked to Vogue about her acting career, recalling how she negotiated her current TV role at age 16 and changed it to make it more empowering for women.
She said her terms included having the Disney Channel make her a producer, feature a family of color on the show, have her character be "martial arts-trained" and "be able to do everything that a guy can do" and also change the working title name of the show from Super Awesome Katy.
"I was like, 'The title is whack. That's gonna change,'" she said.
"A lot of people don't realize their power," Zendaya added. "I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can't stand up for themselves in a situation...no: You have the power."