Zendaya rose to fame with the Disney Channel series Shake It Up! and later starred in K.C. Undercover. She talked to Vogue about her acting career, recalling how she negotiated her current TV role at age 16 and changed it to make it more empowering for women.

She said her terms included having the Disney Channel make her a producer, feature a family of color on the show, have her character be "martial arts-trained" and "be able to do everything that a guy can do" and also change the working title name of the show from Super Awesome Katy.

"I was like, 'The title is whack. That's gonna change,'" she said.

"A lot of people don't realize their power," Zendaya added. "I have so many friends who say yes to everything or feel like they can't stand up for themselves in a situation...no: You have the power."