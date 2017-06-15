Patrick Ecclesine/Bravo
The ice between Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel is still very thick on The Real Housewives of New York City. Ramona wasn't invited to Bethenny's holiday party and Bethenny did not attend Ramona's charity event.
Instead of attending Bethenny's holiday party (that was complete with a ice luge for Skinnygirl cocktails), Ramona hit the town with her daughter Avery Singer and a gaggle of Avery's 21-year-old friends. She used the gaggle of girls as a sounding board to discuss her recent Berkshires blowout with Bethenny and subsequent destruction of Dorinda Medley's house.
"Oh my god, Dorinda got so upset. I went to bed late after the fight with Bethenny and there was something on the wall, three things that were lit up. And I was so upset emotionally about what happened between Bethenny and I, I wasn't thinking, so instead of looking for the plug, I didn't think there was a plug, I tore something off the wall and it took off her paint," Ramona told her young sounding board. "So she was so angry at me."
Bethenny said Ramona's dinner was "desperate."
"The Ramona Singer 21-year-old advice panel was almost as desperate as her behavior. She is really fishing rather than sitting in the truth," Bethenny wrote in her blog. "The truth is challenging for Ramona, whether it is expressed in insults, or dresses, or $10k worth of paint damage in your friend's house."
The two did end up in the same place for Luann D'Agostino's post-wedding celebration for the friends who didn't make the cut for the Palm Beach ceremony.
"The Luann D'Agostino post-wedding celebration was comical. We had all survived the trauma of not being invited to Palm Beach, so I guess our imminent fate and torture was to be cordoned off in some depressing basement to be reminded just how insignificant we are," Bethenny wrote.
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
