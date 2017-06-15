The ice between Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel is still very thick on The Real Housewives of New York City. Ramona wasn't invited to Bethenny's holiday party and Bethenny did not attend Ramona's charity event.

Instead of attending Bethenny's holiday party (that was complete with a ice luge for Skinnygirl cocktails), Ramona hit the town with her daughter Avery Singer and a gaggle of Avery's 21-year-old friends. She used the gaggle of girls as a sounding board to discuss her recent Berkshires blowout with Bethenny and subsequent destruction of Dorinda Medley's house.