It's been so long, Jill Zarin can't even remember why she and Bethenny Frankel have cut each other out of their lives.

The Real Housewives of New York City foes were embroiled in a feud so deep, they have not spoken since, but turns out—Zarin can't even remember why the fight started in the first place. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, she was asked to contemplate what she would say to her former friend if they saw each other again today. Drumroll please!

"I think I would say, 'I don't even remember what it was about,'" Zarin admitted candidly. "I don't even remember what we fought about."

Of course, she would probably greet her before they hashed things out. "I'd give her a hug and a kiss," she pointed out.