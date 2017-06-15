Jamie Foxx's 50th Birthday Party Sounds a Lot Like Survivor

Jamie Foxx isn't known for his subtlety.

So, when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday to promote his new movie Baby Driver, Jimmy Kimmel wanted to live vicariously through his guest. "You're turning 50 later this year. I'm also turning 50 later this year. I mean, you have crazy parties just on a Wednesday," he said. "What in God's name do you have planned for your 50th birthday? Is anything set yet?"

"I am going to...I can't say that on camera," Foxx replied. "I'mma go crazy. There's an island." Kimmel was curious as to how many guests he will host. "It'll be in progression of the people down to my real dawgs," Foxx said. "It'll be family, family, family—'OK, y'all get outta here.'"