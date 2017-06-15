Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon Go Undercover as Subway Singers

Wednesday's commute wasn't so bad for a few lucky New Yorkers.

That's because Miley Cyrus and Jimmy Fallon decided to go undercover as subway singers at Rockefeller Center. "No one knows that this is going to happen," the Tonight Show host told viewers before he began busking with Cyrus. "No one knows that it's Miley Cyrus. Let's do this."

"All right!" Cyrus said. "Let's party!"

Wearing cowboy hats and wigs, Cyrus and Fallon then sang Dolly Parton's 1973 classic "Jolene." To make it fun, they created new identities, with Cyrus playing Charlene and Fallon playing Bart.

Even though she hid behind sunglasses, the singer's husky voice was instantly recognizable—and a few savvy subway riders realized something was up. Fallon assisted her by playing the tambourine and singing backup. The crowd grew in size, recording the concert on their phones.