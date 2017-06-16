Wait, Does This Pretty Little Liars First Look Reveal Who A.D. Is?!

by Lauren Piester |

With just two episodes of Pretty Little Liars left, all anyone wants to know is where can we buy a copy of that terrifying board game? 

OK, as much as we would kind of like to get our hands on a copy of that monstrosity, that's not entirely true. The real question at this point is who the heck is A.D./Uber A, and it seems like the liars think they've figured it out. 

Knowing this show and knowing how many times they've thought they figured it out before, they're actually probably way off base, but it's still interesting to to try and find clues in E! News' exclusive photos from the June 20 episode, in which the liars are interrogating someone who looks an awful lot like Mona (Janel Parrish).

We assumed that Mona stole the board game in this week's episode simply because she's Mona and she's intrigued by things like intricate mechanical games, but could she have taken it for more sinister reasons? Is the girl on the couch even Mona? Is she Mona's evil secret twin? Honestly, the possibilities are endless. 

Next week's episode, titled "Farewell My Lovely" finds the liars totally convinced that they know the identity of Uber A. Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), and Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) team up (awkward much?) to look deeper into Charlotte's death, and Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) shows up with a gift for Spencer and Alison (Sasha Pieterse). 

Plus, Mona's hanging out in the bell tower with a bouquet of flowers, and something about that feels real shady to us. 

All (or at least some) will be revealed when Pretty Little Liars airs this Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Freeform. 

