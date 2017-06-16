With just two episodes of Pretty Little Liars left, all anyone wants to know is where can we buy a copy of that terrifying board game?

OK, as much as we would kind of like to get our hands on a copy of that monstrosity, that's not entirely true. The real question at this point is who the heck is A.D./Uber A, and it seems like the liars think they've figured it out.

Knowing this show and knowing how many times they've thought they figured it out before, they're actually probably way off base, but it's still interesting to to try and find clues in E! News' exclusive photos from the June 20 episode, in which the liars are interrogating someone who looks an awful lot like Mona (Janel Parrish).