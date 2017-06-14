While the BeyHive is buzzing up a storm with chatter that their Queen B is in labor, it appears as though Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles and sister Solange are definitely not by her side today.

While the world has been waiting for the twins' arrival with bated breath, both women have been spotted out and about around the Los Angeles area, seemingly going ahead with their everyday lives. File those facts under: things that make you go hmm?

Earlier today, Solange grabbed a bite to eat at Gracias Madre with her husband Alan Ferguson. The two held hands when they stopped to grab some grub at the trendy vegan eatery in West Hollywood. For the outing, Bey's little sister opted for a summery white frock and sandals. She wore her hair natural and carried a gray leather purse. And guess what—they didn't look like they were in a rush at all.