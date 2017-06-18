TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote for the Best and Worst TV Shockers

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Lucy Hale

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

"Real Housewives" Rules on How to Treat Friends

Evan Bass, Carly Waddell

Evan Bass: Bachelor in Paradise "Must Come Back"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Best Shocker, The Originals, The 100, Sense8, Shadowhunters, TV scoop awards

The CW / Netflix / Freeform

Gasp! It's time to vote for some of TV's most shocking moments! 

We're talking about those scenes that had you topping off the couch, texting your friends, screaming to your parents/roommate that your favorite show has officially drowned you of all rational thought. 

Sometimes, those moments are good. Sometimes, they make you want to throw your TV/computer out the window. You get to vote for both! 

Last year, Klaus and Caroline shared a phone call on The Vampire Diaries that earned the title Best Shocker, while Lexa's death on The 100 was the moment that most made you want to get rid of your TV. Which moments will win this year?! 

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the moments you love. Use them wisely...

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2016: And the Winners Are...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Best Shocker
Pick your favorite shocking TV moment:
3.1
17.2
7.5
45.4
2.1
3.9
1.9
1.9
6.1
3.3
1.6
5.0
0.9
TV Scoop Awards 2017: Worst Shocker
Pick the moment that made you want to throw out your TV:
21.8
7.3
7.3
17.0
7.6
9.5
8.5
6.3
6.6
8.2

Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!

TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.