TV Scoop Awards 2017: Vote For the Best Reality or Talk Show and Star

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Evan Bass, Carly Waddell

Evan Bass: Bachelor in Paradise "Must Come Back"

DeMario Jackson, Corinne Olympios

DeMario Jackson's Lawyer Talks Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: "We Don't Fear Any Criminal Investigation"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Best Reality or Talk Show, Late Late Show, Billy on the Street, Dancing with the Stars, The Bachelorette, TV scoop awards

CBS/YouTube/ABC

Let's get real, you guys. 

Now is the time to honor a different side of TV by voting for your favorites in reality TV, including competitions, talk shows, variety shows—pretty much anything that isn't a fully scripted drama or comedy. 

While everybody from James Corden to RuPaul gets to hang out in the same poll, we will be honoring the winner in each individual category as well as the favorite overall. So as usual, vote for as many shows and stars as your heart desires. 

Last year, Dancing with the Stars and Derek Hough took home the top prizes, but this year it's anyone's game!

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the shows and stars you love. Use them wisely...

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2016: And the Winners Are...

TV Scoop Awards 2017: Reality Show
Pick your favorite reality, talk, or variety show:
6.2
2.5
21.0
1.8
6.2
0.7
19.9
1.8
1.4
2.2
2.2
2.2
1.4
0.7
1.8
1.8
1.8
3.3
1.1
0.7
0.7
0.0
1.1
0.7
1.4
1.1
0.0
0.0
2.2
0.4
1.1
0.4
0.4
0.4
3.6
1.4
4.3
TV Scoop Awards 2017: Reality Star
Pick your favorite reality, talk, or variety show star:
3.3
1.0
3.3
1.0
2.6
1.7
2.6
24.8
5.0
7.9
2.3
2.0
1.3
1.0
1.0
1.0
0.3
1.0
2.6
1.7
1.3
2.0
0.7
1.3
1.7
22.5
0.3
2.6

Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale. 

Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!

TAGS/ TV Scoop Awards , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.