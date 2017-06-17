Let's get real, you guys.

Now is the time to honor a different side of TV by voting for your favorites in reality TV, including competitions, talk shows, variety shows—pretty much anything that isn't a fully scripted drama or comedy.

While everybody from James Corden to RuPaul gets to hang out in the same poll, we will be honoring the winner in each individual category as well as the favorite overall. So as usual, vote for as many shows and stars as your heart desires.

Last year, Dancing with the Stars and Derek Hough took home the top prizes, but this year it's anyone's game!

All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the shows and stars you love. Use them wisely...