CBS/YouTube/ABC
Let's get real, you guys.
Now is the time to honor a different side of TV by voting for your favorites in reality TV, including competitions, talk shows, variety shows—pretty much anything that isn't a fully scripted drama or comedy.
While everybody from James Corden to RuPaul gets to hang out in the same poll, we will be honoring the winner in each individual category as well as the favorite overall. So as usual, vote for as many shows and stars as your heart desires.
Last year, Dancing with the Stars and Derek Hough took home the top prizes, but this year it's anyone's game!
All polls will close at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, June 30, so you have several weeks to vote your little hearts out in support of the shows and stars you love. Use them wisely...
Each day, we'll open two more polls until you're able to vote in all of these categories: Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Drama Actor, Best Drama Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Actress, Best Female Breakout Star, Best Male Breakout Star, Best Couple, Best Kiss/Sexiest Moment, Best Reality or Talk Show, Best Reality or Talk Show Star, Best Shocker, Most Enraging Shocker, Best Musical Moment, Best Fight, Saddest Death, Saddest Actor Exit, Best Villain, Best Guest Star, Best Fandom, Best Cast on Twitter, Best New 2016/2017 Show, Most Anticipated 2017/2018 Show, Most Heartbreaking Cancellation, and Best Series Finale.
Feel free to vote as many times as you want for as many nominees as you want. Now get to voting and have fun!