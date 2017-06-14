Corinne Olympios is living out her worst nightmare.

As Warner Bros. continues investigating an alleged sexual encounter between Bachelor in Paradise star Corinne and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson, a source tells E! News exclusively that the whole ordeal has "really taken a toll" on the 24-year-old Miami native.

The insider says Olympios, who first appeared on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor earlier this year, is having trouble eating and sleeping. "She's crying every day," our source adds. Luckily, Olympios is leaning on her family and friends who have "really been there for her and helping her get through this."

We're also told she's sought out professional help amidst the ongoing scandal.

With some Bachelor franchise viewers pointing out Corinne's presumed party girl tendencies, the source insists she's never found herself in a situation this serious.