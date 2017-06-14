Ryan Lochte Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Caiden Zane

It's wonderful to meet you, Caiden Zane Lochte!
Less than a week after Ryan Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child together, the Olympic swimmer is back on social media to introduce the little guy to his fans. Posing for a black and white selfie with their newborn son, Lochte wrote, "Now this is what it's all about..... family!!!!!!! #Mommy #daddy #CZL"
"They are so excited to be parents," a source close to the couple shared with E! News at the time of Caiden's birth. "They had close friends and family surround them after the baby was born. The baby is happy and healthy... Ryan is filled with happiness, but also overwhelmed at this time."
Kayla, who got engaged to Ryan last October and revealed her pregnancy three months later, also shared a heartwarming message while debuting Caiden on social media.
"My little pumpkin and that smirk," the Playboy model gushed." After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor, the greatest joy entered our lives. Caiden Zane Lochte born 6-8-17. 7lbs and 14oz of pure bliss."
Reid continued, "I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy."
"Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way," the proud mama added. "To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart. #love #family #CaidenZaneLochte"
And while the gold medalist will have to wait a bit until he starts teaching Caiden to swim, the engaged couple has big ambitions for the celeb kid.
"We want him to speak a second language. Probably Spanish," Ryan shared with ESPN the Magazine.
Congratulations, Lochte fam!