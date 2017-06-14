Ryan Lochte Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Caiden Zane

It's wonderful to meet you, Caiden Zane Lochte!

Less than a week after Ryan Lochte and fiancée Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child together, the Olympic swimmer is back on social media to introduce the little guy to his fans. Posing for a black and white selfie with their newborn son, Lochte wrote, "Now this is what it's all about..... family!!!!!!! #Mommy #daddy #CZL"

"They are so excited to be parents," a source close to the couple shared with E! News at the time of Caiden's birth. "They had close friends and family surround them after the baby was born. The baby is happy and healthy... Ryan is filled with happiness, but also overwhelmed at this time."

Kayla, who got engaged to Ryan last October and revealed her pregnancy three months later, also shared a heartwarming message while debuting Caiden on social media.